Location:Agrivino Event Center
Map:10280 NE Oak Springs Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:info@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Bukett Hill Rd
All Dates:Jun 16, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Agrivino Dinner with Fairsing Vineyard

Join Fairsing Vineyard for an incredible five course dining experience with AGRIVINO powered by Pisoni Catering.

Wine dinner to include authentic Italian truffled buratta served on asparagus, roasted shrimp on garbanzo bean cream, risotto prepared with Grana Padano cheese and peppercorn, and wine braised veal with roasted red bell peppers on polenta followed by a cheese course.

Each of five courses paired with Fairsing Vineyard wines.

Reservation required. $85 per diner. Please contact Agrivino Event Center 503-421-8133.

 

Fee: $85

Agrivino dinner powered by Pisoni Catering featuring Fairsing Vineyard.

Agrivino Event Center
10280 NE Oak Springs Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

