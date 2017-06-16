Agrivino Dinner with Fairsing Vineyard

Join Fairsing Vineyard for an incredible five course dining experience with AGRIVINO powered by Pisoni Catering.



Wine dinner to include authentic Italian truffled buratta served on asparagus, roasted shrimp on garbanzo bean cream, risotto prepared with Grana Padano cheese and peppercorn, and wine braised veal with roasted red bell peppers on polenta followed by a cheese course.



Each of five courses paired with Fairsing Vineyard wines.



Reservation required. $85 per diner. Please contact Agrivino Event Center 503-421-8133.

Fee: $85