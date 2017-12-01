 Calendar Home
Location:Trade Street Commons
Map:516 S. Trade Street, Suite 103, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 971-261-9592
Email:thecommoncupamity@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.tradestreetcommons.com/calendar/2017/12/1/after-hours
All Dates:Dec 1, 2017 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm Live music starts at 7pm

After Hours at The Common Cup

Join us in celebrating the grand opening of The Common Cup coffee shop and to kick-off the start of First Fridays at Trade Street Commons!

It will be a fun-filled evening with great food, drink, music and company! In addition to our full menu, we will be serving chicken & waffles, beer, wine and specialty cocktails!

All ages are welcome! Music will start at 7pm.

First Friday music and drinks!

