|Location:
|Trade Street Commons
|Map:
|516 S. Trade Street, Suite 103, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|971-261-9592
|Email:
|thecommoncupamity@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.tradestreetcommons.com/calendar/2017/12/1/after-hours
|All Dates:
After Hours at The Common Cup
Join us in celebrating the grand opening of The Common Cup coffee shop and to kick-off the start of First Fridays at Trade Street Commons!
It will be a fun-filled evening with great food, drink, music and company! In addition to our full menu, we will be serving chicken & waffles, beer, wine and specialty cocktails!
All ages are welcome! Music will start at 7pm.
First Friday music and drinks!