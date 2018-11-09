 Calendar Home
Location:New Seasons Market
Map:3495 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
Phone: (541) 679-6642
Email:tastingroom@abacela.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/abacela-at-new-seasons-cedar-hills.html
All Dates:Nov 9, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Abacela at New Seasons Cedar Hills

Join Abacela for complimentary wine tasting at the New Seasons Market Cedar Hills in Beaverton, Oregon.

Join Abacela for complimentary wine tasting at the New Seasons Market Cedar Hills in Beaverton, Oregon.
New Seasons Market
New Seasons Market 97005 3495 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable