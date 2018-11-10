 Calendar Home
Location:Great Wine Buys
Map:1515 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
Phone: (503) 287-2897
Email:info@greatwinebuys.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/abacela-at-great-wine-buys.html
All Dates:Nov 10, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Abacela at Great Wine Buys

Join Abacela's Earl Jones for a complimentary wine tasting at Great Wine Buys on Saturday, November 10th for a celebration of Tempranillo!!!

