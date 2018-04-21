A Taste Of The Earth - From Burgundy To Coeur de Terre

Come celebrate Earth Day and our 20th Anniversary at Coeur de Terre Vineyard & Winery by joining us for an immersive wine tasting seminar where we will compare different appellations of Burgundy to our estate grown Block Designate Pinot Noirs. Scott Neal, our Owner/Winemaker will guide you through an educational afternoon where we visit classic styles of Pinot Noir from across Burgundy and see how they compare and contrast to the different Block Designate wines from Coeur de Terre. Discussions will include geological, climatic, viticultural and winemaking styles that go into producing these Gems.

Our highly coveted Single Vineyard Block Designate Pinot Noirs are released every year in celebration of Earth Day. These wines represent our love of the earth and the geological diversity of our unique estate vineyard. This will be the grand debut of the acclaimed 2015 vintage and it will be the first time they are available for purchase.

Price: $50 per Person/ $30 for Wine Club Members

Time: April 21st , 11 am – 1.30pm

Reservations Required: Call 503.883.4111 or email: event@cdtvineyard.com

Credit Card Holds the Reservation