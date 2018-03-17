 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-472-2727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://youngberghill.com/
All Dates:Mar 17, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

A St. Patrick's Wine Tasting

Wear your best St. Patrick's Green today and get a complimentary wine tasting with minimum purchase of $50 or more. Our tasting room is open from 10-4PM daily.

Wear your best St. Patrick's Green today and get a complimentary wine tasting with minimum purchase of $50 or more. Our tasting room is open from 10-4PM daily.
Youngberg Hill
Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS