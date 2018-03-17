|Location:
|Youngberg Hill
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-472-2727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://youngberghill.com/
|All Dates:
A St. Patrick's Wine Tasting
Wear your best St. Patrick's Green today and get a complimentary wine tasting with minimum purchase of $50 or more. Our tasting room is open from 10-4PM daily.
A St. Patrick's Wine Tasting
Wear your best St. Patrick's Green today and get a complimentary wine tasting with minimum purchase of $50 or more. Our tasting room is open from 10-4PM daily.
Youngberg Hill
Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128