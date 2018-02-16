 Calendar Home
A Rustic Truffle Dinner at Ruddick/Wood

Yamhill Valley weekend guests will enjoy a rustic, truffle-focused four course dinner prepared by Ruddick/Wood’s Paul Losch, which will be paired with four fabulous Illahe wines, immediately following the “America’s First Foodie. The Legacy of James Beard told in film and story” event. Tickets to this event are available as part of a larger festival package.

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/rustic-truffle-dinner-ruddickwood/.

