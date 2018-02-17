 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/noble-night-passion/
All Dates:Feb 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

A Noble Night of Passion

Noble Estate’s wine cellar style tasting room will be transformed for a romantic Valentine’s celebration. A Noble Night of Passion will feature award winning wines, chocolate tasting by Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato, decadent dinners by Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ, and sultry songs by Llorona. The star of the evening, Noble Estate’s semi-sparkling rose Passion, will be ready for sipping. This is a 21+ event. No reservations required.

Noble Estate's annual Valentine's party with chocolate, wine, BBQ, music, and romance.

