A Noble Night of Passion

You’re invited to Noble Estate’s Passion-filled Valentine’s celebration.



This evening will be filled with Noble Estate's award winning wines, regional bubbles, live music, chocolate tasting, local craft beers, and a few romantic surprises. Our wine cellar style urban tasting room will be dressed for the occasion.



Live performances throughout the evening by Llorona. This four piece Mexiamericana band performs sultry songs of love and loss.



Local chocolatier Butto ma Buono will be sampling their decadent treats from 5-9 pm. Their golden chests of chocolates include flavors of sea salt, hazelnut, orange liqueur, brandy, and limoncello.



Center stage will be one of Noble Estate’s most popular wines: Passion. This award winning rose has floral and fruit notes with a kiss of sweetness and a hint of effervescence.