A Night at the Atticus – A Benefit for Mac Habitat for Humanity

Join us on the LAST NIGHT before we open for an evening of celebration and intrigue at a sleepover at the Atticus Hotel–with all proceeds benefitting McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Each ticket includes the following for TWO people:

-A night for two at the Atticus Hotel in one of our Studios or Suites…before it’s open to the public

-A Bubbly reception at the hotel hosted by R. Stuart & Co. Winery and Wine Bar

-A gorgeous seated dinner from Valley Commissary with pairings from Big table farm, Project M Wines, and Flâneur Wines at The Bindery Event Space

-An After Party back at the Atticus Hotel sponsored by Hyland Estates

-An evening of games and intrigue, with poker, palm readers, prizes and a few other surprises…

*One six person ticket is available for all the above activities…and a night in our Luxury Bunkhouse

Tickets are limited, with only 36 available for this incredible evening.

To purchase tickets go to http://machabitat.org/sleepover/

We can’t wait for you to join us!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Atticus Hotel

R&H Construction Co.

Citizens Bank

First American Title- Yamhill County

The Bindery Event Space

Payne West Insurance

Valley Commissary

