|Atticus Hotel
|375 NE Ford Street, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/a-night-at-the-atticus-a-benefit-for-mac-habitat/
A Night at the Atticus – A Benefit for Mac Habitat for Humanity
Join us on the LAST NIGHT before we open for an evening of celebration and intrigue at a sleepover at the Atticus Hotel–with all proceeds benefitting McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity.
Each ticket includes the following for TWO people:
-A night for two at the Atticus Hotel in one of our Studios or Suites…before it’s open to the public
-A Bubbly reception at the hotel hosted by R. Stuart & Co. Winery and Wine Bar
-A gorgeous seated dinner from Valley Commissary with pairings from Big table farm, Project M Wines, and Flâneur Wines at The Bindery Event Space
-An After Party back at the Atticus Hotel sponsored by Hyland Estates
-An evening of games and intrigue, with poker, palm readers, prizes and a few other surprises…
*One six person ticket is available for all the above activities…and a night in our Luxury Bunkhouse
Tickets are limited, with only 36 available for this incredible evening.
To purchase tickets go to http://machabitat.org/sleepover/
We can’t wait for you to join us!
Thank you to our sponsors:
Atticus Hotel
R&H Construction Co.
Citizens Bank
First American Title- Yamhill County
The Bindery Event Space
Payne West Insurance
Valley Commissary
