|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|844-344-9010
|Email:
|events@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/417444248759365/
|All Dates:
A Farm to Table Tasting @ AniChe Cellars
As lovers of local and sponsers of Gorge Grown, we feature Columbia Gorge farmer’s market goods the 2nd weekend of each month through October. Join us for the last one of the season! Sample a smattering of the October seasonal farmer’s market fare paired with select wines both Saturday and Sunday.
