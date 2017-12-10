 Calendar Home
A Dundee Hills Trio of 30th Anniversaries

Ring in the season with a trio of historic Oregon wineries as they celebrate 30 Years of Winemaking in the Willamette Valley's esteemed Dundee Hills. Join Argyle Winery (est. 1987), Domaine Drouhin Oregon (est. 1987) and Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards (est. 1987) for an afternoon toasting to three decades of world-class winemaking. Each with unique stories to tell and wines to pour, this singular tasting experience showcases a trilogy intent on producing superb Oregon wines year after year.

A Dundee Hills Trio of 30th Anniversaries kicks off at the Argyle Tasting Room from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite or at the Door for $50 per person (must be 21+). Attendees will indulge in 3 special pours from each of the participating wineries (9 wines total) while perusing throwback images and legends from these partners in wine. Delicacies from Red Hills Market will accompany this festive wine tasting.

Don't miss this rare collaborative wine tasting with some of the Dundee Hills most distinguished wine growers and producers!

 

Fee: $50

Don't miss this out-of-the-ordinary Dundee Hills collaborative wine tasting!

