A Day of Rosé

Join 7 local wineries on Iris' patio and sample the South Willamette Valley's fantastic rosé offerings. You'll receive seven complimentary tastings, with glasses and bottles available for purchase. We'll also have local food truck Oregon Wood Fired Pizza on site with slices and personal pies for sale. You won't want to miss this event!

Featured Wineries:

- Bennett Vineyards

- J. Scott Cellars

- Iris Vineyards

- Silvan Ridge Winery

- Sarver Winery

- Sweet Cheeks

- William Rose