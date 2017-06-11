 Calendar Home
Location:Iris Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:82110 Territorial Hwy, Eugene, OR 97405
Phone: 541 242 6588
Email:hharrison@irisvineyards.com
Website:http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

A Day of Rosé

Attention rosé lovers! Enjoy complimentary tastes of seven different rosé wines, each from local wineries! Wine by the glass or bottle, and food, will be available for purchase as well. This event will be hosted at Iris Vineyards. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Seven great rosé wines all at one tasting room!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

