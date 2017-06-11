|Location:
|Iris Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|82110 Territorial Hwy, Eugene, OR 97405
|Phone:
|541 242 6588
|Email:
|hharrison@irisvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
|All Dates:
A Day of Rosé
Attention rosé lovers! Enjoy complimentary tastes of seven different rosé wines, each from local wineries! Wine by the glass or bottle, and food, will be available for purchase as well. This event will be hosted at Iris Vineyards. Looking forward to seeing you there!
Seven great rosé wines all at one tasting room!