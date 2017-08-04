9th Annual Mastiff Rescue Picnic!

Please join us for our annual evening in the vineyard while enjoying a few of our favorite things - Wine, Music, Food and BIG DOGS!



Here how it works:



*Tickets are $50 and includes admission for two adults, a bottle of our current release Dundee Hills Pinot Noir and two special edition Mastiff Rescue logo glasses.



* You bring your own picnic (they're are some great local vendors in town if you want to pick one up!) and choose a scenic spot on our vineyard to settle in.



*Relax and enjoy!



100% of ticket sales goes to our local 501 (c)3 organization, Mastiff Rescue Oregon. We havea adopted several big boys from this wonderful group, which is dedicated tot he rescue and forever placement of Mastiffs who have been neglected, abused or abandonded. In addition to ticket sales, we will be donating a portion of wine sales back to Mastiff Rescue Oregon as well. Every little big goes towards the helathcare and placement of these gentle giants.

Not everyone has room for the big dogs, but everyone can have the heart to help!



Please contact Suzanne@depontecellars.com to purchase your tickets or visit our website.



Please do not bring your animals, we will have rescue Mastiffs onsite for rides.. ah, we mean petting.

Fee: $50