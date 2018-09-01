 Calendar Home
Location:Delfino Vineyards & Winery
Map:3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Email:terri@delfinovineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/8th%20annual%20celticfest%20at%20delfino%20with%20rovers%20&%20dragons.html
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm

8th Annual CelticFest at Delfino

Come join us this September for our 8th Annual Celtic Fest! We have international musicians and players from all over travelling to Roseburg for this event, along with our local Celtic group Rovers & Dragons.

There's usually about 15 musicians who come out to play with all sorts of pipes and instruments, so be sure to come check it out! It's an awesome experience and a dive into the celtic culture you won't want to miss! See you there.

Social Hour 4:30pm. Showtime 5pm - 9pm

Tickets $12 -- purchase ahead or at the door

Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!

Food available for purchase by Smokey G's BBQ

Wine & beer available for sale

Seating first-come first-served so bring a chair or blanket just in case...

Plenty of parking -- RV friendly!

Ticket Reservations -- call Delfino Winery

 

Fee: $12

Come join us this September for our 8th Annual Celtic Fest! We have international musicians and players from all over travelling to Roseburg for this event, along with our local Celtic group Rovers & Dragons. There's usually about 15 musicians who come out to play with all sorts of pipes and instruments, so be sure to come check it out! It's an awesome experience and a dive into the celtic culture ...
Delfino Vineyards & Winery
Delfino Vineyards & Winery 97471 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS