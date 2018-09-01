8th Annual CelticFest at Delfino

Come join us this September for our 8th Annual Celtic Fest! We have international musicians and players from all over travelling to Roseburg for this event, along with our local Celtic group Rovers & Dragons.



There's usually about 15 musicians who come out to play with all sorts of pipes and instruments, so be sure to come check it out! It's an awesome experience and a dive into the celtic culture you won't want to miss! See you there.



Social Hour 4:30pm. Showtime 5pm - 9pm



Tickets $12 -- purchase ahead or at the door



Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!



Food available for purchase by Smokey G's BBQ



Wine & beer available for sale



Seating first-come first-served so bring a chair or blanket just in case...



Plenty of parking -- RV friendly!



Ticket Reservations -- call Delfino Winery

Fee: $12