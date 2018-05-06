 Calendar Home
Location:Aniche Cellars Tasting Room
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd., Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://www.anichecellars.com
All Dates:May 5, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
May 6, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

7th Annual Case Sale!

Help us celebrate our 7th anniversary with our annual club only case sale May 5th and 6th from 12 -6! We are offering 50% off cases at the winery and online exclusively for our most loyal and loving fans, our AniChe Cellars Club Members.

Not Wine Club yet? Sign up here: http://anichecellars.orderport.net/wine-club/

We will be celebrating all weekend long with a beautiful spread of food, raffles and lots of fun.
If you can not make it to the winery that weekend do not fret, you can purchase your cases online! Purchase two or more cases and your order ships for free!

Join us for one our biggest wine club sales of the year!

