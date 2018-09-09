 Calendar Home
Location:The park
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkevyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Sep 9, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5th St Thomas Jazz Festival @ Kathken Vineyards

5th Annual St Thomas Jazz Festival-a fun filled family event that uses 100% of raised funds to support non profit social service organizations CASA, Sable House, Dallas/Salem Free Clinic. Music starts @ 1pm with Ellen Whyte & Sue Orfield! Followed enthusiastically @ 3 pm by Louis Pain & La Rhonda Steel!!Food, wine, beer & soft drinks available for purchase, silent auction, 50/50 raffle & bake sale. Family friendly event! Bring camp chairs & blankets or use our picnic tables. No dogs or outside food or beverages.
