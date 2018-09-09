5th St Thomas Jazz Festival @ Kathken Vineyards

5th Annual St Thomas Jazz Festival-a fun filled family event that uses 100% of raised funds to support non profit social service organizations CASA, Sable House, Dallas/Salem Free Clinic. Music starts @ 1pm with Ellen Whyte & Sue Orfield! Followed enthusiastically @ 3 pm by Louis Pain & La Rhonda Steel!!Food, wine, beer & soft drinks available for purchase, silent auction, 50/50 raffle & bake sale. Family friendly event! Bring camp chairs & blankets or use our picnic tables. No dogs or outside food or beverages.

www.stthomasdallasor.org

Fee: $10 per person in advance/$15 @ gate