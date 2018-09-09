|Location:
|The park
|Map:
|5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-316-3911
|Email:
|kathkevyd@aol.com
|Website:
|http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
|All Dates:
5th St Thomas Jazz Festival @ Kathken Vineyards
5th Annual St Thomas Jazz Festival-a fun filled family event that uses 100% of raised funds to support non profit social service organizations CASA, Sable House, Dallas/Salem Free Clinic. Music starts @ 1pm with Ellen Whyte & Sue Orfield! Followed enthusiastically @ 3 pm by Louis Pain & La Rhonda Steel!!Food, wine, beer & soft drinks available for purchase, silent auction, 50/50 raffle & bake sale. Family friendly event! Bring camp chairs & blankets or use our picnic tables. No dogs or outside food or beverages.
www.stthomasdallasor.org
Fee: $10 per person in advance/$15 @ gate
St Thomas charity jazz fest. Music, wine, beer, raffle, silent auction, food in a beautiful vineyard