|Archery Summit Winery
|18599 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/5th-annual-crab-feast-at-archery-summit/
5th Annual Crab Feast at Archery Summit
Please join us for an indulgent evening of expertly crafted dishes by Executive Chef Peter Janiak, featuring incredible Oregon Dungeness Crab highlighted by Archery Summit Wines. This event sells out quickly each year, so don’t hesitate to make your reservation now.
$195 per person, $175 per person for A-list members
RSVPs are required, please contact Karina Gordon at karinag@archerysummit.com or 503.864.4300 to book your reservation.