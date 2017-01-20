 Calendar Home
Location:Archery Summit Winery
Map:18599 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/5th-annual-crab-feast-at-archery-summit/
All Dates:Jan 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

5th Annual Crab Feast at Archery Summit

Please join us for an indulgent evening of expertly crafted dishes by Executive Chef Peter Janiak, featuring incredible Oregon Dungeness Crab highlighted by Archery Summit Wines. This event sells out quickly each year, so don’t hesitate to make your reservation now.

 

$195 per person, $175 per person for A-list members

RSVPs are required, please contact Karina Gordon at karinag@archerysummit.com or 503.864.4300 to book your reservation.

Please join us for an indulgent evening of expertly crafted dishes by Executive Chef Peter Janiak, featuring incredible Oregon Dungeness Crab highlighted by Archery Summit Wines. This event sells out quickly each year, so don’t hesitate to make your reservation now.   $195 per person, $175 per person for A-list membersRSVPs are required, please contact Karina Gordon at karinag@archerysummit.com ...
Archery Summit Winery
Archery Summit Winery 18599 18599 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2016 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS