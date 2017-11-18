50th Anniversary Wine Dinner at Riverside

Celebrating 50 years, the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and Chateau Ste. Michelle offer a wine dinner in Riverside’s Shoreline Room, complete with panoramic Columbia River views. Chef Mark DeResta has created a wine dinner that includes five courses paired with five wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle. Call 541-386-8924 during business hours to make your reservation. The dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. Wine Dinner guests may also reserve a room at the Best Western Hood River Inn at very special prices: $109 for a river-view room, $99 for a standard room.

Fee: $100 per person includes dinner, wine, and 20% gratuity