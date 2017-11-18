|Location:
|The Shoreline Room at Riverside/Best Western Plus Hood River Inn
|Map:
|1108 E. Marina Way, Hood River, OR, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-386-8924
|Email:
|dpivirotto@hoodriverinn.com
|Website:
|http://hoodriverinn.com/winedinner.htm
|All Dates:
50th Anniversary Wine Dinner at Riverside
Celebrating 50 years, the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and Chateau Ste. Michelle offer a wine dinner in Riverside’s Shoreline Room, complete with panoramic Columbia River views. Chef Mark DeResta has created a wine dinner that includes five courses paired with five wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle. Call 541-386-8924 during business hours to make your reservation. The dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. Wine Dinner guests may also reserve a room at the Best Western Hood River Inn at very special prices: $109 for a river-view room, $99 for a standard room.
Fee: $100 per person includes dinner, wine, and 20% gratuity
Five course dinner at Riverside, each course paired with Chateau Ste. Michelle wines