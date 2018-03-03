48th annual Greatest of the Grape

The 48th Annual Greatest of the Grape will be held March 3rd at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon. Event time is 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. VIP tickets holders get in at 6:00 PM.

Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s longest running fine wine event. Taste through the wonderful bounty of the Valley with appetizers and wine pairings from Southern Oregon wineries and our area’s gourmet food artisans. Dance along to live music, place a bid to win luxurious prizes during our silent auction and vote for your favorite wine and food pairing.

TICKETS

Regular $90.00 per person

VIP* $125.00 per person

Reserved Tables $900.00 (10 regular entry tickets)

*VIP Ticket holders earn first access with early entry into the event at 6:00 PM. Beat the crowd and meet the winemakers.

Tickets: http://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/news-events/greatest-of-the-grape/.