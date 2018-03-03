 Calendar Home
Location:Umpqua Valley Wineries
Map:PO Box 447, Roseburg, OR, 97470, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/48th-annual-greatest-of-the-grape/
All Dates:Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

48th annual Greatest of the Grape

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

The 48th Annual Greatest of the Grape will be held March 3rd at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon. Event time is 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. VIP tickets holders get in at 6:00 PM.

Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s longest running fine wine event. Taste through the wonderful bounty of the Valley with appetizers and wine pairings from Southern Oregon wineries and our area’s gourmet food artisans. Dance along to live music, place a bid to win luxurious prizes during our silent auction and vote for your favorite wine and food pairing.

TICKETS
Regular $90.00 per person
VIP* $125.00 per person
Reserved Tables $900.00 (10 regular entry tickets)

*VIP Ticket holders earn first access with early entry into the event at 6:00 PM. Beat the crowd and meet the winemakers.

Tickets: http://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/news-events/greatest-of-the-grape/.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! The 48th Annual Greatest of the Grape will be held March 3rd at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon. Event time is 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. VIP tickets holders get in at 6:00 PM. Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s longest running fine wine event. Taste through the wonderful bounty of the Valley with appetizers ...
Umpqua Valley Wineries
Umpqua Valley Wineries 97470 PO Box 447, Roseburg, OR, 97470, United States
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS