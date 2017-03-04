 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Feathers Casino and Resort
Map:146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville, Oregon 97417
Phone: 541.673.5323
Email:greatestofthegrape@gmail.com
Website:http://umpquavalleywineries.org
All Dates:Mar 4, 2017 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

47th Annual Greatest of the Grape

The 47th Annual Greatest of the Grape, Oregon's oldest wine celebration. Taste the best of 26 Southern Oregon wineries paired with appetizers created by regional food artisans. Dance to live music, bid on fabulous items in the silent auction and vote for your favorite food and wine pairing.

Fee: $75.00

