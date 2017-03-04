|Location:
|Seven Feathers Casino and Resort
|Map:
|146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville, Oregon 97417
|Phone:
|541.673.5323
|Email:
|greatestofthegrape@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://umpquavalleywineries.org
|All Dates:
47th Annual Greatest of the Grape
The 47th Annual Greatest of the Grape, Oregon's oldest wine celebration. Taste the best of 26 Southern Oregon wineries paired with appetizers created by regional food artisans. Dance to live music, bid on fabulous items in the silent auction and vote for your favorite food and wine pairing.
Fee: $75.00
Oregon's oldest wine celebration. Bringing together 26 wineries of Southern Oregon .