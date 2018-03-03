 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Winery
Map:106 S Center St, Newberg, OR 97132
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/3rd-annual-crab-chardonnay-crawl-with-anam-cara/
All Dates:Mar 3, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

3rd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl with Anam Cara

Saturday, March 3rd, we’re teaming up with Anam Cara Cellars to bring you the 3rd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl. Two winery stops and one spectacular food and wine pairing, crab and chardonnay.

We will be pouring our new release, 2015 Ian’s Reserve Chardonnay alongside the 2016 INOX Chardonnay. Both chardonnays will be paired courtesy of Becca Richards, Stoller Vineyard’s culinary director and executive chef.

Ticket | Includes two-3oz. glasses of chardonnay and seafood at each location.
$30 – Chehalem &/or Anam Cara Club Members
$35 – General Public

RSVP | Click here to purchase your ticket.
Tickets are limited. Don’t miss out!

Tickets: https://store.chehalemwines.com/Shop-Wines/Event-Tickets.

Saturday, March 3rd, we’re teaming up with Anam Cara Cellars to bring you the 3rd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl. Two winery stops and one spectacular food and wine pairing, crab and chardonnay. We will be pouring our new release, 2015 Ian’s Reserve Chardonnay alongside the 2016 INOX Chardonnay. Both chardonnays will be paired courtesy of Becca Richards, Stoller Vineyard’s culinary ...
Chehalem Winery
Chehalem Winery 97132 106 S Center St, Newberg, OR 97132
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS