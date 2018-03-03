3rd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl with Anam Cara

Saturday, March 3rd, we’re teaming up with Anam Cara Cellars to bring you the 3rd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl. Two winery stops and one spectacular food and wine pairing, crab and chardonnay.

We will be pouring our new release, 2015 Ian’s Reserve Chardonnay alongside the 2016 INOX Chardonnay. Both chardonnays will be paired courtesy of Becca Richards, Stoller Vineyard’s culinary director and executive chef.

Ticket | Includes two-3oz. glasses of chardonnay and seafood at each location.

$30 – Chehalem &/or Anam Cara Club Members

$35 – General Public

RSVP | Click here to purchase your ticket.

Tickets are limited. Don’t miss out!

Tickets: https://store.chehalemwines.com/Shop-Wines/Event-Tickets.