Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/35th-anniversary-party/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2018 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

35th Anniversary Party!

2018 marks our 35th anniversary and we are here to celebrate!
Please join us for our big birthday bash featuring live music from the Christopher Brown Quarter, tasty food trucks, and an unveiling of our brand new labels!

This year we are introducing our newly refreshed label design, starting with our most recent bottling, 2017 Rose of Pinot Noir. We will be revealing the full line up of labels for all of our wines at the party!

Tickets are $25/person, or complimentary for Wine Club Members.
Included in your ticket is a 35th anniversary logo wine glass, drink ticket(s), and entrance to birthday bash featuring Christopher Brown Quartet.

Wine Club Members will also have access to a barrel tasting experience with our winemakers.

Want to become a Wine Club Member? Call or go online: www.yamhill.com/store-club

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

