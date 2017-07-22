30th Anniversary Open House with the Drouhins

Véronique, Philippe, Laurent and Frédéric Drouhin invite you to join them on Saturday, July 22, for a celebration of our 30th Anniversary here in Oregon. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the beginning, and we want to share this milestone with you. In addition to a special flight of wines from Oregon and Burgundy, we’ll have hors d’oeuvres from Hunt & Gather Catering, along with a Photo Booth to capture the festivities. We sincerely hope you can be here to toast to our next thirty years together.

Fee: $40