|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
3 Speed Trio
The 3 Speed Trio features Ed Dietrich on bass, Dave Henehan on guitar, and Tim Ortlieb on drums. The group has found a voice playing jazz standards and modern rock tunes with a contemporary jazz twist.
