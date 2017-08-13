 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 883-4111
Email:events@cdtvineyard.com
All Dates:Aug 13, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

2nd Sunday Music Series - We Are the West

"We Are the West" is a Los Angles based band with an organic approach to their performance and style. It is a convergence of sound & space, both rare and compelling. This band had steadily made a name for themselves over the past three years with their intimate & hauntingly beautiful songs.

Food will be available for purchase & provided by Renaissance Catering. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from the winery. This event welcomes all ages and is free to attend.

Wine, food & music with "We Are the West" from 1p.m - 4p.m No cover, all ages welcome

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

