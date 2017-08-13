|Location:
|Coeur de Terre Vineyard
|21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|(503) 883-4111
|events@cdtvineyard.com
2nd Sunday Music Series - We Are the West
"We Are the West" is a Los Angles based band with an organic approach to their performance and style. It is a convergence of sound & space, both rare and compelling. This band had steadily made a name for themselves over the past three years with their intimate & hauntingly beautiful songs.
Food will be available for purchase & provided by Renaissance Catering. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from the winery. This event welcomes all ages and is free to attend.
