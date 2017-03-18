 Calendar Home
Location:The Backroom at Chehalem's Tasting Room
Map:106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503)538-4700
Email:brittney@chehalemwines.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/391558791219874/
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

2nd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl

Two winery stops, one ticket and lots of Chardonnay and seafood!
We're teaming up with Anam Cara Cellars to bring you the 2nd Annual Crab & Chardonnay Crawl.

Admission includes two glasses of Chardonnay and delicious crab & seafood bites at each location, plus a keepsake crab necklace.

Here's what you can expect in The Backroom at our Tasting Room:
Valley Commissary is serving cornmeal crab cakes with smoked tomato yogurt and also smoked trout mousse with pumpkin bread to pair with 2015 INOX Unoaked Chardonnay and 2014 Ian’s Reserve Chardonnay. Yummy!

Tickets:
$30 - Chehalem &/or Anam Cara Club Members
$35 - general admission

RSVP: Brittney@chehalemwines.com
Tickets are limited. Don't miss out!

