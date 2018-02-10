 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 Southwest Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, Oregon, 97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/coeur-de-terre-vineyard-20th-anniversary-valentines-day-winemaker-dinner/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

20th Anniversary Valentine’s Day Winemaker Dinner

Celebrate with us!

Join Scott and Lisa for our annual Valentine’s Day Winemaker Dinner
at Coeur de Terre. Chef Martin Bleck will create a culinary feast to celebrate love, friendship, and our 20 years of farming this beautiful site. 

Intimate atmosphere among friends and loved ones.
Special wines expertly paired with food.
Dinner prepared by Chef Martin Bleck of Subterra Restaurant
Limited seating available.

Tickets: $110 per person, $90 for Club Members

*Pricing includes gratuity and wines

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

