20th Anniversary Valentine’s Day Winemaker Dinner

Celebrate with us!

Join Scott and Lisa for our annual Valentine’s Day Winemaker Dinner

at Coeur de Terre. Chef Martin Bleck will create a culinary feast to celebrate love, friendship, and our 20 years of farming this beautiful site.

Intimate atmosphere among friends and loved ones.

Special wines expertly paired with food.

Dinner prepared by Chef Martin Bleck of Subterra Restaurant

Limited seating available.

Tickets: $110 per person, $90 for Club Members

*Pricing includes gratuity and wines