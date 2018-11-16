 Calendar Home
Location:BMW of Salem
Map:1152 Van Ness Ave NE, Salem, OR 97301
Phone: (503) 368-9779
Website:http://https://www.bmwofsalem.com/event/2019-x5-series-reveal-event-november-16-2018.htm
All Dates:Nov 16, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2019 X5 Series Reveal Event

We are inviting you to the reveal of the new 2019 X5 Series at BMW of Salem on November 16, 2018 from 6pm-8pm. That's not all - register during the event and you will receive $1,000 off the purchase of select new BMWs if you buy before January 31, 2019. See dealer for full details.The new X5 is unprecedented in luxury, safety, and performance. We will have food, wine, and beer from two local wineries and one brewery. We promise you will not want to miss this event.

We look forward to seeing you at BMW of Salem for this event. Please RSVP to (503) 386-9779.

BMW of Salem
BMW of Salem 97301 1152 Van Ness Ave NE, Salem, OR 97301
