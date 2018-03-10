2018 Winter Release Party

Celebrate the release of our 2016 Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir and 2016 Bergström Vineyard Pinot Noir. Enjoy current winery exclusives, library pours and curated small bites. The 2015 vintages for both wines received high scores and SOLD OUT quickly.

--Special Library Preview--

We are excited to announce the library release of our 2011 vintage. These wines have been aging beautifully in our cellar, and Josh has determined it is the perfect time to share them with you. We will be featuring the 2011 Bergström Vineyard Pinot Noir and the 2011 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (very limited quantities available). Don't miss this opportunity to taste and buy these library wines before they are sold out.

$45 per ticket and four complimentary tickets per Bergström Wine Club Membership. Ticket price is waived with a 2 bottle purchase.

