Location:Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-0468
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://bergstromwines.com
All Dates:Mar 10, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

2018 Winter Release Party

Celebrate the release of our 2016 Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir and 2016 Bergström Vineyard Pinot Noir. Enjoy current winery exclusives, library pours and curated small bites. The 2015 vintages for both wines received high scores and SOLD OUT quickly.
--Special Library Preview--
We are excited to announce the library release of our 2011 vintage. These wines have been aging beautifully in our cellar, and Josh has determined it is the perfect time to share them with you. We will be featuring the 2011 Bergström Vineyard Pinot Noir and the 2011 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (very limited quantities available). Don't miss this opportunity to taste and buy these library wines before they are sold out.
$45 per ticket and four complimentary tickets per Bergström Wine Clulb Membership. Ticket price is waived with a 2 bottle purchase. 4 complimentary tickets per club membership.

 Fee: $45 or four complimentary tickets per Bergström Wine Club Membership

