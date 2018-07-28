2018 Summerfest

Fest-goers will enjoy live music, delicious food by local vendors, games, winery tastings -- all while sipping wine on our lawn and enjoying beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. The party will also feature a kids’ area, complete with a bouncy house, face painting and corn hole. Plus, 10 Barrel Brewing is returning again this year with the mini pub – it's a guaranteed great time for the whole family!

Fee: $10-12