|Naked Winery Winemaking Facilities
|1227 Industrial Loop, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|5413863700
|customerservice@nakedwinery.com
|http://https://www.nakedwinery.com/product/2018-Summerfest
2018 Summerfest
Fest-goers will enjoy live music, delicious food by local vendors, games, winery tastings -- all while sipping wine on our lawn and enjoying beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. The party will also feature a kids’ area, complete with a bouncy house, face painting and corn hole. Plus, 10 Barrel Brewing is returning again this year with the mini pub – it's a guaranteed great time for the whole family!
Fee: $10-12
On Saturday, July 28, we’re throwing a backyard bash in beautiful Hood River