Location:Naked Winery Winemaking Facilities
Map:1227 Industrial Loop, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 5413863700
Email:customerservice@nakedwinery.com
Website:http://https://www.nakedwinery.com/product/2018-Summerfest
All Dates:Jul 28, 2018 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2018 Summerfest

Fest-goers will enjoy live music, delicious food by local vendors, games, winery tastings -- all while sipping wine on our lawn and enjoying beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. The party will also feature a kids’ area, complete with a bouncy house, face painting and corn hole. Plus, 10 Barrel Brewing is returning again this year with the mini pub – it's a guaranteed great time for the whole family!

 

Fee: $10-12

On Saturday, July 28, we’re throwing a backyard bash in beautiful Hood River

Naked Winery Winemaking Facilities
