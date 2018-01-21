 Calendar Home
Location:DoubleTree Hotel Portland
Map:1000 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR, 97232, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/2018-oregon-tempranillo-celebration-grand-tasting-2/
All Dates:Jan 21, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

2018 Oregon Tempranillo Celebration Grand Tasting

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Join us for the 3rd annual Oregon Tempranillo Celebration. This amazing event celebrates Oregon Tempranillo and this is the first time it will be held in Portland. The Grand Tasting will allow attendees the opportunity to sample all the best Tempranillo from around the state. There will be an array of delectable tapas and tempting desserts. Tickets are $75. Tickets: http://oregontempranilloalliance.com/oregon-tempranillo-celebration-2018/.
