2018 Oregon Tempranillo Celebration Grand Tasting

Save the date!

Join us for the 3rd annual Oregon Tempranillo Celebration. This amazing event celebrates Oregon Tempranillo and this is the first time it will be held in Portland.

The Grand Tasting will allow attendees the opportunity to sample all the best Tempranillo from around the state. There will also be an array of delectable tapas and tempting desserts, as well as a Silent Auction, where you can bid on some fabulous items.

Tickets are only $75. Stay tuned for ticket availablility.