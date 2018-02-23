|Map:
|2320 SE Osu Dr, Newport, OR 97365-5261, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/2018-newport-seafood-wine-festival/
2018 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. Showcasing over 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival draws nearly 25,000 visitors each year.
The 2018 Festival theme is ‘Dungeness & Dragons’ a medieval period inspired theme.
Tickets: http://seafoodandwine.com/.