2018 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. Showcasing over 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival draws nearly 25,000 visitors each year.

The 2018 Festival theme is ‘Dungeness & Dragons’ a medieval period inspired theme.

Tickets: http://seafoodandwine.com/.