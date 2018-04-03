2018 Grape Day

Join us on campus at Oregon State University for our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon Wine Industry. The Oregon Wine Research Institute is pleased to announce our speaker lineup for 2018 Grape Day. Dr. Neil McRoberts, Associate Professor of Plant Pathology at UC Davis, will present his research on the socio-economic evaluation of powdery mildew management and Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, Professor in the Department of Economics at Sacramento State University will talk about his current research on the economics of grapevine trunk diseases. In addition to our two guest speakers, OWRI scientists will be presenting. Dr. Catherine Durham, OSU Associate Professor, will discuss current research on how to use economic analysis to inform business decisions. Dr. Robin Cross, OSU Assistant Professor Senior Researcher, will be discussing Oregon AVA valuation, and Jason Beasley, OSU Graduate Student, will talk about the impacts of expected climate change.

Fee: $80