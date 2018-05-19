2017 Pinot Noir Barrel Tasting



May 19-20 & 26-27

You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2017 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case only. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.





Retail price: $588

Futures price: $410





Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting fee. Complimentary for Wine Club Members, or if you purchase futures.

Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Accolades from past Single Block Series wine





Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits

Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013

95 points: PinotFile

94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile

93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File

92 points: Vinous, Pinot File

91 points: Wine Enthusiast, Pinot File

90 points: PinotFile





Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday