|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/2017-pinot-noir-barrel-tasting/
|All Dates:
2017 Pinot Noir Barrel Tasting
May 19-20 & 26-27
You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2017 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case only. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.
Retail price: $588
Futures price: $410
Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting fee. Complimentary for Wine Club Members, or if you purchase futures.
Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm
Accolades from past Single Block Series wine
Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits
Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013
95 points: PinotFile
94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile
93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File
92 points: Vinous, Pinot File
91 points: Wine Enthusiast, Pinot File
90 points: PinotFile
Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday