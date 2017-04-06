 Calendar Home
Location:LaSells Stewart Center, OSU Campus
Map:875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331
Phone: (541) 737-3620
Email:owri@oregonstate.edu
Website:http://owri.oregonstate.edu
All Dates:Apr 6, 2017 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

2017 Grape Day

Join OWRI on campus at Oregon State University for our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon Wine Industry. The Oregon Wine Research Institute is pleased to announce our speaker lineup for 2017 Grape Day. Dr. José Ramón Úrbez-Torres, Research Scientist, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will present his world-renowned research on trunk disease and Dr. Anita Oberholster, Cooperative Extension Specialist in Enology, UC Davis, will talk about her current Red Blotch research. In addition to our two guest speakers, OWRI scientists will be presenting. Dr. Vaughn Walton, OSU Extension Entomologist, will discuss his current research on Red Blotch insect vectors. Dr. Laurent Deluc, OSU Associate Professor, will be discussing genetic markers on Grapevine Leafroll Associated Virus, and Brent Warneke, OSU Department of Botany and Plant Pathology Graduate Student, will talk about powdery mildew fungicide resistance research.

Fee: $65 (includes lunch and a research abstract booklet)

Join OWRI on campus at Oregon State University for our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon Wine Industry. The Oregon Wine Research Institute is pleased to announce our speaker lineup for 2017 Grape Day. Dr. José Ramón Úrbez-Torres, Research Scientist, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will present his world-renowned research on trunk disease ...
LaSells Stewart Center, OSU Campus
LaSells Stewart Center, OSU Campus 97331 875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS