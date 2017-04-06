2017 Grape Day

Join OWRI on campus at Oregon State University for our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon Wine Industry. The Oregon Wine Research Institute is pleased to announce our speaker lineup for 2017 Grape Day. Dr. José Ramón Úrbez-Torres, Research Scientist, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will present his world-renowned research on trunk disease and Dr. Anita Oberholster, Cooperative Extension Specialist in Enology, UC Davis, will talk about her current Red Blotch research. In addition to our two guest speakers, OWRI scientists will be presenting. Dr. Vaughn Walton, OSU Extension Entomologist, will discuss his current research on Red Blotch insect vectors. Dr. Laurent Deluc, OSU Associate Professor, will be discussing genetic markers on Grapevine Leafroll Associated Virus, and Brent Warneke, OSU Department of Botany and Plant Pathology Graduate Student, will talk about powdery mildew fungicide resistance research.

Fee: $65 (includes lunch and a research abstract booklet)