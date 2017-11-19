|Location:
|Helvetia Winery - Jakob Yungen House
|Map:
|23269 NW Yungen Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
|Phone:
|503-647-7596
|Email:
|info@helvetiawinery.com
|Website:
|http://helvetiawinery.com/
|All Dates:
2017 Fall Pickup Party
Get a start on the holidays by enjoying our new wines with luscious food pairings. This season’s pre-release selection includes the 2016 Estate Pinot Noir and the 2016 Willamette Valley Reisling, releaed just in time for Turkey Day. Please be sure to RSVP so we can accommodate food pairings.