|Location:
|Cramoisi Vineyard
|Map:
|8670 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/2017-cramoisi-rose-and-sofias-block-release-event/
|All Dates:
2017 Cramoisi Rose and Sofia’s Block release
Join us in the vineyard for the release of our very first Rose and 2016 Sofia’s Block, specially paired with fresh oysters, pinot noir meatballs and sweets by our local Chef Michael Stiller from Tina’s and live music by local singer Manny Humlie! Fun four hours of phenomenal micro boutique wines, local food, local music and magnificent Dundee Hills views!!
Open house 12:00-4:00pm
Ticket: $30dlls
Complementary for Cramoisi Wine Club Members
RSVP info@cramoisivineyard.com
Tickets: http://www.cramoisivineyard.com/.