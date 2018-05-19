2017 Cramoisi Rose and Sofia’s Block release

Join us in the vineyard for the release of our very first Rose and 2016 Sofia’s Block, specially paired with fresh oysters, pinot noir meatballs and sweets by our local Chef Michael Stiller from Tina’s and live music by local singer Manny Humlie! Fun four hours of phenomenal micro boutique wines, local food, local music and magnificent Dundee Hills views!!

Open house 12:00-4:00pm

Ticket: $30dlls

Complementary for Cramoisi Wine Club Members

RSVP info@cramoisivineyard.com

Tickets: http://www.cramoisivineyard.com/.