Location:Purple Hands Winery
Map:1200 N 99W, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/2016-vintage-release-event/
All Dates:Mar 10, 2018 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

2016 Vintage Release Event

Join us in the Purple Hands tasting room in Dundee for an extended tasting flight of our newly-released 2016 vintage. We’ll be pouring all six of our vineyard-designated pinot noirs plus the Le Nouveau Monde prestige cuvée. Small bites from Red Hills Market also included.
$30 tasting fee; waived with $150 purchase or club membership

