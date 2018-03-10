|Location:
|Purple Hands Winery
|Map:
|1200 N 99W, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/2016-vintage-release-event/
|All Dates:
2016 Vintage Release Event
Join us in the Purple Hands tasting room in Dundee for an extended tasting flight of our newly-released 2016 vintage. We’ll be pouring all six of our vineyard-designated pinot noirs plus the Le Nouveau Monde prestige cuvée. Small bites from Red Hills Market also included.
$30 tasting fee; waived with $150 purchase or club membership