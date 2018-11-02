2016 Cramoisi Reserve Release Event & Dia de Muertos Party

Dress Up in black, be a Catrino or Catrina and celebrate with us the release event of our 2016 Cramoisi Reserve Estate Pinot Noir. Gourmet bites by chef Jody Kropf and taste our current Cramoisi wine releases. Face painting artist Blanca Plata will be on site to help out with you face art. Come and have fun on a Dia de Muertos theme release party!

$30 general public

Complimentary for Wine Club Members but please RSVP at info@cramoisivineyard.com

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2016-cramoisi-reserve-release-event-tickets-51058981789.