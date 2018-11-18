|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|jenny@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
2016 Chardonnay Pre-Release Event
Please join us on Sunday, November 18th, 11am - 5pm, for a complimentary tasting of the newest member of the YVV family of wines.
Made with a gentle touch of oak, the result offers flavors evocative of mandarin zest, Asian pear, apple, vanilla, coconut. Only 42 cases of this wine were made of this limited release wine.
We are thrilled to announce the release of our 2016 Chardonnay!