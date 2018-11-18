2016 Chardonnay Pre-Release Event

Please join us on Sunday, November 18th, 11am - 5pm, for a complimentary tasting of the newest member of the YVV family of wines.



Made with a gentle touch of oak, the result offers flavors evocative of mandarin zest, Asian pear, apple, vanilla, coconut. Only 42 cases of this wine were made of this limited release wine.