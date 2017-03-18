2013 Charlotte Pinot Noir Celebration

The Carlton Winemakers Studio will be pairing Dukes Family Vineyard 2013 Charlotte Pinot noir with mushroom-infused bruschetta bites in the tasting room all day. The 2013 Charlotte offers a pleasing visual in the glass, exhibiting a lovely crimson with violet undertones.

The cost is $20 per person (complimentary to our wine club members) and includes the regular flight in addition to this food and wine pairing.

Email Whitney@winemakersstudio.com or call 503.852.6100 to RSVP and get more details.