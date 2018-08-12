|Location:
Trinity Vineyards
|Map:
1031 Wahl Ln S, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
503-371-6977
|Website:
http://https://kazzit.com/event/20-year-celebration.html
|All Dates:
20 Year Celebration
Join us as we Celebrate 20 years of growing grapes at Trinity. Enjoy as we serve up a BBQ Pig and all the fixings. Craft Beer, Wicne and Cider available for purchase.
Kid and Family Friendly. And to put a cherry on top we have Live Music with Orvil Ivie and Smiley Mike. Come out and enjoy some tunes, play some corn hole and soak up some sunshine.
