20 Year Celebration

Join us as we Celebrate 20 years of growing grapes at Trinity. Enjoy as we serve up a BBQ Pig and all the fixings. Craft Beer, Wicne and Cider available for purchase.



Kid and Family Friendly. And to put a cherry on top we have Live Music with Orvil Ivie and Smiley Mike. Come out and enjoy some tunes, play some corn hole and soak up some sunshine.