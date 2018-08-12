 Calendar Home
Location:Trinity Vineyards
Map:1031 Wahl Ln S, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 503-371-6977
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/20-year-celebration.html
All Dates:Aug 12, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

20 Year Celebration

Join us as we Celebrate 20 years of growing grapes at Trinity. Enjoy as we serve up a BBQ Pig and all the fixings. Craft Beer, Wicne and Cider available for purchase.

Kid and Family Friendly. And to put a cherry on top we have Live Music with Orvil Ivie and Smiley Mike. Come out and enjoy some tunes, play some corn hole and soak up some sunshine.

Join us as we Celebrate 20 years of growing grapes at Trinity. Enjoy as we serve up a BBQ Pig and a

Trinity Vineyards
Trinity Vineyards 97306 1031 Wahl Ln S, Salem, Oregon 97306
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS