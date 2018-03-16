14th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival

The 14th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival is an Oregon-inspired culinary event which includes artisan food, beer, cider and wine tastings. Guests are invited to shake hands with local cheesemakers & other artisans from across the PNW. Baby cows will be on site to showcase the beginnings of great milk producers, and Sarah “The Cheese Lady” will be sculpting cheese into artistic creations! Events will commence with the Cheese and Wine Makers Dinner on Friday from 6-9pm, at Inn @ the Commons. Tickets available at http://www.merctickets.com/events/50361915/oregon-cheese-festival.



Festival -

When: Saturday, March 17th, 11-5pm & Sunday, March 18th, 11-4pm, 2018.

Where: 311 N Front Street, Central Point OR.



Dinner -

What: Four-course meal featuring local cheeses paired with wine, beer, a cider.

When: Friday, March 16th 6-9pm

Where: Inn @ the Commons, Medford OR

Fee: $15 advance, $20 at door. $10 tasting tickets.