|Location:
|The Loafing Shed
|Map:
|17806 SE First Street, Vancouver, WA 98684
|Phone:
|3607725141
|Email:
|events@englishestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://17806 SE First Street
|All Dates:
115th Anniversary Party at the English Farm
Join us in celebrating, as the English Family reaches a milestone of 115 years of farming in SW Washington. Music by Katya Williams and Emily Aldridge, Car Show with Flying Eagle As Model A Ford Club, New Wine Releases, Local Artist, Food (a bit of Cinco de Mayo celebration too) and more. Jennifer English, winemaker, will be conducting Tours of the historic farm at 1 & 3 p.m. Come in and taste wines and ciders and enjoy an afternoon hanging out at English Estate Winery. Free Admission. Event is 12-6 p.m.
The English Family has farmed in SW Washington for 115 years. Join us in celebrating!