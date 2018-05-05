115th Anniversary Party at the English Farm

Join us in celebrating, as the English Family reaches a milestone of 115 years of farming in SW Washington. Music by Katya Williams and Emily Aldridge, Car Show with Flying Eagle As Model A Ford Club, New Wine Releases, Local Artist, Food (a bit of Cinco de Mayo celebration too) and more. Jennifer English, winemaker, will be conducting Tours of the historic farm at 1 & 3 p.m. Come in and taste wines and ciders and enjoy an afternoon hanging out at English Estate Winery. Free Admission. Event is 12-6 p.m.