Location:English Estate Winery
Map:17806 SE 1st St., Vancouver, Washington 98684
Phone: 3607725141
Email:events@englishestatewinery.com
Website:http://17806 SE 1st St.
All Dates:May 6, 2017 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

114th Anniversary of the English Estate

Join us for an afternoon of wine, music, food, art & tours - and even a Model A car show. We are celebrating 114 years of the English family farming in Vancouver, WA. We will have new releases of our 2016 vintage, tours by the English family, music by bluegrass group, Somewhere Between and a car show with the Flying Eagles Model A Club. The English family moved to Clark County in 1903 and have farmed their land in east Vancouver ever since, whether it be potatoes, dairy or now, grapes for elegant wines. English Estate has been packaging their estate wines in box wine since 2003. We are the oldest winery in Clark County and are 97% estate grown. Free admission

Fee: $FREE

Join us for new wine releases, food, music, Model A car show and much, much more!

