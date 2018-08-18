Location: Main Street Forest Grove Map: Main Street, Forest Grove, Oregon All Dates: Aug 18, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm



10th Annual Forest Grove Uncorked

Get “Uncorked” in Forest Grove. Celebrate in the streets of Forest Grove for the downtown annual “Uncorked” event. This event features Oregon’s abundance of fine wineries, micro-brew beer, spirits, skillfully crafted food, fine arts, and local music talent. Stroll Main Street to see what’s what, hear the live music (dance in the street if you like), enjoy all there is to taste, and participate in a raffle for a chance to win a half wine barrel full of wine-related wares!100% of the raffle proceeds are donated to our charity.

The particulars:



Admission is $10; Portion of gate proceeds will go to local public charities.



This is a 21 and over only event.



No dogs allowed.



Nominal tasting fees may apply.



Plan ahead….Always the third Saturday in August!